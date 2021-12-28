UrduPoint.com

ICC Awards 2021 Will Be Announced Today

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 12:58 PM

ICC Awards 2021 will be announced today

This year’s awards will comprise a total of 13 individual awards in all, as well as five Team of the Year announcements for each format across both men’s and women’s cricket.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 28th, 2021) The shortlists for the ICC Awards 2021, the annual event celebrating the achievements in cricket through the year, will be announced from 28 December.

After a year that comprised major international events such as the ICC World Test Championship Final and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 apart from numerous bilateral series in which records were broken, the ICC Awards 2021 promises intrigue.

Here’s everything you need to know about ICC Awards 2021.

This year’s awards will comprise a total of 13 individual awards in all, as well as five Team of the Year announcements for each format across both men’s and women’s cricket.

The individual award categories are:

- Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year

- Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year

- ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year

- ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year

- ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year

- ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year

- ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year

- ICC Emerging Men’s Cricketer of the Year

- ICC Emerging Women’s Cricketer of the Year

- ICC Men’s Associate Cricketer of the Year

- ICC Women’s Associate Cricketer of the Year

- ICC Spirit of Cricket Award

- ICC Umpire of the Year

The nominees for each of the first seven categories will be announced from 28 December to 31 December.

Each of those seven categories will have a shortlist of four nominees, comprising players who have had the most impactful performances in the period under consideration – 1 January 2021 to December 31 2021.

The nominees will be decided by the Awards panel, comprising prominent cricket journalists and broadcasters from across the globe along with Geoff Allardice, the ICC’s CEO.

The Voting Academy, comprising a wider selection of global cricket journalists and broadcasters, will vote for their first, second and third choices for each category.

The ICC will also take into consideration fans’ votes via ICC’s digital channels.

The result of the Voting academy selections and the fans’ vote will be combined to determine the winner in each of the first seven categories.

The ICC Team of the Year for each category will be decided by the Voting Academy via an online survey – each member of the Voting Academy will select their teams in batting order and nominate a captain from their selections for each format.

The winners for each category will be announced in January.

The official ICC Team of the Years are set to be announced on 17 and 18 January. The individual awards pertaining to women’s cricket will be announced on 23 January. The men’s awards, as well as the Spirit of Cricket and Umpire of the Year award, will be announced on 24 January.

Related Topics

Cricket T20 World ICC Vote Flint January December Event All From

Recent Stories

“Prep by PGC” – A free app revolutionizing e ..

“Prep by PGC” – A free app revolutionizing education in Pakistan

16 minutes ago
 Vietnam detects 1st COVID-19 case of Omicron varia ..

Vietnam detects 1st COVID-19 case of Omicron variant

5 minutes ago
 Four-day winter Bazeecha workshop to start next we ..

Four-day winter Bazeecha workshop to start next week

5 minutes ago
 US, Russia to hold security, Ukraine talks early J ..

US, Russia to hold security, Ukraine talks early January

5 minutes ago
 Moldovan President Concerned Country May Be Caught ..

Moldovan President Concerned Country May Be Caught Up in Russia-West Tension

5 minutes ago
 Russia stages 'successful' third launch of new roc ..

Russia stages 'successful' third launch of new rocket

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.