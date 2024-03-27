ICC delegation calls on PCB Chairman

The International Cricket Council (ICC) delegation called on Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi and discussed measures for the successful conduct of the ICC Champions Trophy during a meeting at the Gaddafi Stadium, here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) The International Cricket Council (ICC) delegation called on Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi and discussed measures for the successful conduct of the ICC Champions Trophy during a meeting at the Gaddafi Stadium, here on Wednesday.

The three-member ICC delegation is currently visiting Pakistan to inspect venues and facilities for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The delegation visited cricket stadiums in Karachi, Rawalpindi and Lahore.

ICC's Head of Events Chris Tetley-led delegation included Senior Manager ICC Event Operations Sarah Edgar and Manager Event Operations Aun Zaidi.

COO PCB Salman Naseer and Director International Cricket PCB Usman Wahla and other PCB officials attended the meeting.

Expressing his delight over hosting the mega event in the country, Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi said Pakistan is set to host an ICC Tournament which is an absolute pleasure and a welcome development not just for the board but also for the fans across the country who are an important stakeholder in this sport.

The Chairman PCB assured that the PCB will arrange top-notch facilities as per the stature of this historic tournament.

“I am delighted to announce that the PCB will upgrade the three major venues in the country well in time before the start of ICC Champions Trophy 2025," he said, adding the PCB will leave no stone unturned in making this a very successful and memorable tournament.