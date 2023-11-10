ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan opt to bat first against South Africa

(@Abdulla99267510)

The both teams are quite excited for today’s clash of the ongoing mega event at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium.

AHMEDABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 10th, 2023) Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bat first against South Africa in the 42nd match of 13 edition of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup at Ahmedabad ground on Friday (today).

The both sides are excited for today’s clash at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium.

In 2023, ten cricket teams are competing against each other for the title in the ICC Men's World Cup, which began on October 5 and will conclude on November 19.

Participating teams in the mega event include the host India, reigning world champion England, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, Netherlands, New Zealand, South Africa, and Sri Lanka. West Indies, the champion in 1975 and 1979, is absent from the mega event for the first time in its history. England is defending its title in the mega event.

India is hosting the mega event, marking the first time a men's Cricket World Cup is solely hosted by India. Previously, India co-hosted the event with other South Asian countries in 1987, 1996, and 2011.

The 13th ICC Men's World Cup matches will be played at 10 different venues in India, including Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, New Delhi, Dharamshala, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Pune.

The first and second semi-finals will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and Eden Gardens in Kolkata, respectively, while the final will take place at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The International Cricket Council announced the appointment of 16 prominent match umpires from 9 countries to supervise the mega event on September 8. India's Javagal Srinath, New Zealand's Geoff Crowe, West Indies' Richie Richardson, and Zimbabwe's Andy Pycroft will serve as referees for the matches.

Australia's team holds the record for the most titles, winning it five times (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2015). India (1983, 2011) and West Indies (1975, 1979) have won the title twice each, while Pakistan (1992), England (2019), and Sri Lanka (1996) have each claimed the title once.