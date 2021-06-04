ICTSG to organize traditional sports gala at Shah Allah Ditta on Sunday

Islamabad Council for Traditional Sports Games (ICTSG) would organize a day-long traditional sports gala here at Shah Allah Ditta on Sunday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Islamabad Council for Traditional Sports Games (ICTSG) would organize a day-long traditional sports gala here at Shah Allah Ditta on Sunday.

The main purpose of organizing the event was to promote traditional sports of the country, particularly in Federal capital.

President ICTSG Syed Zeeshan Naqvi told APP that the traditional sports activities included horse dance,traditional shooting Walli Bal, Kushti Dangal, Single tire race, Bantey, Tap Dana and Kabadi.

He said Sports Gala would be started from 4 pm at Serenity Resort, Shah Allah Ditta.