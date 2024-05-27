Open Menu

Tennis: French Open Results - 2nd Update

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 27, 2024 | 12:20 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) French Open results on Sunday, the first day of the 2024 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeding):

Men

1st rd

Andrey Rublev (RUS x6) bt Taro Daniel (JPN) 6-2, 6-7 (3/7), 6-3, 7-5

Pedro Martinez (ESP) bt Thiago Tirante (ARG) 5-7, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3

Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) bt Ugo Humbert (FRA x17) 6-4, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3

Zhang Zhizhen (CHN) bt Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5

Jesper de Jong (NED) bt Jack Draper (GBR) 7-5, 6-4, 6-7 (3/7), 3-6, 6-3

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x3) bt J.J.

Wolf (USA) 6-1, 6-2, 6-1

Hubert Hurkacz (POL x8) bt Shintaro Mochizuki (JPN) 4-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-0, 6-3

Brandon Nakashima (USA) bt Nicolas Moreno de Alboran (USA) 6-1, 6-7 (6/8), 6-3, 6-2

Maximilian Marterer (GER) bt Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6-3, 6-2, 6-0

Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x10) bt Aleksandar Kovacevic (USA) 6-4, 6-3, 6-4

Women

1st rd

Naomi Osaka (JPN) bt Lucia Bronzetti (ITA) 6-1, 4-6, 7-5

Jana Fett (CRO) bt Jessica Bouzas (ESP) 6-2, 3-6, 7-5

Marie Bouzkova (CZE) bt Veronika Kudermetova (RUS x29) 6-2, 6-4

Donna Vekic (CRO) bt Lesia Tsurenko (UKR) 6-5 - retired

Marta Kostyuk (UKR x18) bt Laura Pigossi (BRA) 7-5, 6-7 (4/7), 6-4

Katerina Siniakova (CZE x32) bt Dalma Galfi (HUN) 7-5, 7-6 (7/3)

Wang Yafan (CHN) bt Maria Timofeeva (RUS) 6-3, 6-3

Dayana Yastremska (UKR x30) bt Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 3-6, 6-3, 6-3

Amanda Anisimova (USA) bt Rebecca Sramkova (SVK) 7-6 (8/6), 6-4

Jelena Ostapenko (LAT x9) bt Jaqueline Cristian (ROM) 6-4, 7-5

Sofia Kenin (USA) bt Laura Siegemund (GER) 4-6, 6-2, 6-2

Caroline Garcia (FRA x21) bt Eva Lys (GER) 4-6, 7-5, 6-2

