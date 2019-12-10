UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

“I’m Consulted In Team Selection,” Says Test Captain Azhar Ali

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 22 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 01:33 PM

“I’m consulted in team selection,” says Test Captain Azhar Ali

Test Captain Azhar Ali has confessed that they failed to perform well in Australia but has vowed to win the upcoming two test home series against Sri-Lanka.  

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 10th, 2019) Pakistan cricket Team Test Captain Azhar Ali on Tuesday said that he was consulted in team selection and would select their team for upcoming two-match home test series against Sri-Lanka.

Test Team Captain Azhar Ali also confessed that they failed to perform in Australia and vowed to play and win the upcoming test series against Sri-Lanka.

“Sri-Lanka in all situations is not an easy target,” said Azhar Ali, adding that “We are preparing ourselves for test series against Sri-Lanka.

He was addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi. Azhar Ali said he was under pressure as a captain but was satisfied on his personal performance as batsman.

“My goal is that how we can take our team to the high level,” said Azhar. He also said that they would also keep in mind the weather conditions while doing team selection.

The two test matches home series will start by Wednesday (tomorrow) at Pindi Stadium in Rawalpindi. Sri-Lankan Cricket Team arrived on Monday in Islamabad to play test home series.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Islamabad Weather Australia Rawalpindi Azhar Ali All

Recent Stories

RS. 40000 Premium Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Dr ..

13 minutes ago

Mapping tool draws rivers, catchments of the globe ..

12 minutes ago

S. Korea most affected by U.S.-China trade spat: r ..

9 minutes ago

Four dead, two injured after gun rampage at Czech ..

9 minutes ago

PCB Chairman optimistic about hosting of all its f ..

15 minutes ago

Pesco surveillance teams nab 290 domestic, commerc ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.