“I’m consulted in team selection,” says Test Captain Azhar Ali

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 10th, 2019) Pakistan cricket Team Test Captain Azhar Ali on Tuesday said that he was consulted in team selection and would select their team for upcoming two-match home test series against Sri-Lanka.

Test Team Captain Azhar Ali also confessed that they failed to perform in Australia and vowed to play and win the upcoming test series against Sri-Lanka.

“Sri-Lanka in all situations is not an easy target,” said Azhar Ali, adding that “We are preparing ourselves for test series against Sri-Lanka.

He was addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi. Azhar Ali said he was under pressure as a captain but was satisfied on his personal performance as batsman.

“My goal is that how we can take our team to the high level,” said Azhar. He also said that they would also keep in mind the weather conditions while doing team selection.

The two test matches home series will start by Wednesday (tomorrow) at Pindi Stadium in Rawalpindi. Sri-Lankan Cricket Team arrived on Monday in Islamabad to play test home series.