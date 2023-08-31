Inaugural Hockey5s WC in January

January 2024 would usher in a new era of Hockey with the first ever FIH Hockey5s World Cup getting underway in Muscat, Oman

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :January 2024 would usher in a new era of Hockey with the first ever FIH Hockey5s World Cup getting underway in Muscat, Oman.

A total of 16 men's and women's teams would play in the inaugural competition with three teams qualifying from Africa, Europe, Oceania, Pan America and Asia, along with hosts Oman, said a press release.

In the women's competition all 16 teams have claimed their spots, while the ongoing Men's Hockey5s Asia Cup would provide the three final entries into the Men's World Cup.

The draw ceremony for the FIH Hockey5s World Cup Oman 2024 would be conducted on September 3 at Salalah, Oman, as all 16 teams will be placed into 4 pools of 4 teams each (per gender).

FIH President Tayyab Ikram would also attend the draw ceremony.