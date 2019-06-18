Ineos rocked as Thomas crashes out of Tour de Suisse

Six days after losing Chris Froome for the Tour de France, Team Ineos were holding their breath Tuesday over Geraint Thomas's shoulder as he was rushed to hospital for tests after crashing out heavily at the Tour de Suisse

Lausanne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Six days after losing Chris Froome for the Tour de France , Team Ineos were holding their breath Tuesday over Geraint Thomas's shoulder as he was rushed to hospital for tests after crashing out heavily at the Tour de Suisse.

The accident happened 30km from home on stage four with reigning Tour de France champion Thomas in a good position for overall victory in the nine-day Tour warm up in the Alps, but was left ashen-faced, dazed, badly grazed and nursing his right shoulder.

Ineos said on Twitter that Thomas "has been forced to abandon the #TourDeSuisse. He was alert and speaking to the team after the crash and will be taken to hospital for checks".

Ineos later reported that Thomas had "abrasions to his shoulder and a cut above his right eye," which were visible as he gazed into space sat on the road where he fell.