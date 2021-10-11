UrduPoint.com

Inter-Department Netball C'ship From Nov 28

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :The Inter-Department Netball Championship would kick off from November 28 at the Pakistan sports board (PSB) Coaching Centre, Karachi.

According to President, Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF), Mudassar Arian Pakistan Army would defend the title in the championship.

"A total of six departmental teams will take part in the championship including Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force, Wapda, Police and Pakistan Railways."He said the invitation letters have been sent to the participants teams.

"The manager's meeting of the participating teams will be held on November 27 in which draws of the championship will be taken out and rules and regulations of the event will be conveyed to them," he said.

He said the third position and final match would be played on November 30. "After the final the concluding ceremony will be held in which trophies, medals and certificates will be delivered to the winning and runner-up teams," he said.

