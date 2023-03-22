UrduPoint.com

International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Extends Suspension Of Russian, Belarusian Ice Hockey Teams

Muhammad Rameez Published March 22, 2023 | 09:30 PM

International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Extends Suspension of Russian, Belarusian Ice Hockey Teams

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has decided to extend the suspension of Russian and Belarusian national teams to the next session, the IIHF Council said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has decided to extend the suspension of Russian and Belarusian national teams to the next session, the IIHF Council said on Wednesday.

"The IIHF Council has made the decision to move forward with the 2023/2024 IIHF Championship season without Russian and Belarusian teams," the council said in a statement.

Related Topics

Hockey Russia

Recent Stories

UK Government to Postpone Plan to Increase Retirem ..

UK Government to Postpone Plan to Increase Retirement Age to 68 Years - Reports

4 minutes ago
 At Least 25 People Injured After Ship Tips Over in ..

At Least 25 People Injured After Ship Tips Over in Edinburgh Port - Reports

4 minutes ago
 ICT admin sealed 5 illegal LPG, petrol filling sta ..

ICT admin sealed 5 illegal LPG, petrol filling stations

4 minutes ago
 Dr Shahid Kamal's services extolled at condolence ..

Dr Shahid Kamal's services extolled at condolence reference

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner attends reception of Hindu community

Commissioner attends reception of Hindu community

4 minutes ago
 Govt making petrol expensive for rich, cheaper for ..

Govt making petrol expensive for rich, cheaper for poor: Minister of State for P ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.