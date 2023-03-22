International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Extends Suspension of Russian, Belarusian Ice Hockey Teams

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has decided to extend the suspension of Russian and Belarusian national teams to the next session, the IIHF Council said on Wednesday

"The IIHF Council has made the decision to move forward with the 2023/2024 IIHF Championship season without Russian and Belarusian teams," the council said in a statement.