International Karate Champion Receives Warm Reception At Quetta Airport

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 04, 2023 | 04:20 PM

International Karate champion receives warm reception at Quetta Airport

QUETTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :Shahzaib Rind, who made history after becoming the first-ever Pakistani to bag Karate Combat Pro Fight in the United States on Sunday received a warm reception at Quetta Airport.

He was welcomed by Balochistan government spokesperson Babar Yusufzai, sports department officials and karate enthusiasts in a remarkable manner.

Shahzaib Rind won the Karate combat after a tough battle in the United States in May last.

"This is indeed a matter of immense pleasure and joy for all of us", said the Balochistan government spokesman.

"I am here to convey the message of Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo and assure full cooperation to Shahzaib Rind in promoting sports in the province," he added.

Lauding the performance of the Karate player, he said Shahzaib Rind made the name of Pakistan known all over the world.

"He is the pride of Pakistan and Balochistan," Shahzaib added.

It may be recalled that six times National Champion, who hailed from Balochistan's remote area clinched the Karate combat after a sturdy battle.

He knocked out Venezuela's Gabo Diaz in the latest contest 3-0 and hoisted the Pakistani flag in the United States.

During the thrilling contest, he dominated in all three rounds.

"No one from Pakistan won two professional fights to date. My next target is a world title," Shahzaib Rind said while talking to the media.

"My tour to the US remained excellent," he said and expressed hope that the government would support him in his professional career.

The youth of Balochistan was well talented and it was the responsibility of the government to extend its all-out support to the youth of the province, he maintained.

