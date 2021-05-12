International Squash Companionship postponed

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :The Chief of the Air Staff and Serena Hotels International Squash Championship (Men & Women) which was scheduled to be held in Islamabad at the Mushaf Squash Complex in June has been postponed.

The International Squash Championship was planned to be held at Mushaf Squash Complex, between May 31 to June 4, said a press release issued here.

The championship was postponed due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country and around the world.

The tournament would now be held in the first week of August.