UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

International Squash Companionship Postponed

Zeeshan Mehtab 13 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 07:00 PM

International Squash Companionship postponed

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :The Chief of the Air Staff and Serena Hotels International Squash Championship (Men & Women) which was scheduled to be held in Islamabad at the Mushaf Squash Complex in June has been postponed.

The International Squash Championship was planned to be held at Mushaf Squash Complex, between May 31 to June 4, said a press release issued here.

The championship was postponed due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country and around the world.

The tournament would now be held in the first week of August.

Related Topics

Squash Islamabad World May June August Women

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler congratulates President, Vice President, ..

13 minutes ago

Sharjah Municipality announces inspection campaign ..

13 minutes ago

Ministry of Health Under-Secretary highlights key ..

43 minutes ago

UEFA Opens Disciplinary Probe Against Barcelona, R ..

39 minutes ago

Biden to Send Envoy to De-Escalate Conflict Betwee ..

39 minutes ago

French Political Establishment Reels From 2nd Mili ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.