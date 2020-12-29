UrduPoint.com
International Ummam Khawjah, Iqra Rehman Win Boys, Girls Table Tennis Titles

Tue 29th December 2020 | 07:40 PM

International Ummam Khawjah, Iqra Rehman win Boys, Girls Table Tennis Titles

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :International Ummam Khawjah and Iqra Rehman clinched the titles of the Boys and Girls Table Tennis of the Shaheed Malik Osama Tahir Memorial Table Tennis Championship, which concluded here on Tuesday.

Ummam Khawaja in the Boys Senior, Areeb Khan in Junior Category, Iqra Rehman in Girls and Atif Ali Shah in veteran categories won their respective titles.

Special Guest Director General sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Asfandyar Khan Khattak distributed prizes among the players. On the occasion, Kifayat Ullah, Senior Vice President, Provincial Table Tennis Association, Malik Tahir Awan, father of Shaheed Osama Tahir, Muhammad Usman, Secretary, Provincial Table Tennis Association, Absar, CO of Absar Ali Welfare Foundation, International player Fahad Khawaja and other personalities were present.

The four edition of the Shaheed Malik Osama Tahir Memorial Table Tennis Championship held at Qayyum Sports Complex Peshawar wherein international player Ummam Khawaja defeated Shaya Farooq 3-2 to clinch the trophy.

The score was 13-11, 9-11, 8-11, 11-7 and 16-14. In the semi-finals, Ummam Khawaja defeated Owais Jamshed in the other semi-final by 3-0, Shayan Farooq defeated Haseeb Khawaja 3-1.

In the boys junior category, Areeb Khan defeated Shayan Nazir 3-1, the score was 11-9, 8-11, 11-9, 12-10. In the women's final, Iqra Rehman defeated Kainat Malik by 3-1, the score was 10-12, 11-9, 11-8, 11-9 to clinch the Shaheed Malik Osama Memorial Table Tennis Championship trophy. The competition lasted for three days in which more than 100 athletes participated in four different categories.

Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Asfandyar Khan Khattak gave away trophies and cash prizes to the winners and runners-up and other position holders.

