UrduPoint.com

Int'l KRL Stars Reach Landikotal For Flood Relief Football Match

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 10, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Int'l KRL stars reach Landikotal for Flood Relief Football match

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :stars studded Pakistan's top football team of Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) Sunday warmly received at historical Michani Post, Landikotal by the officials of the district administration Khyber, organizers of the Flood Relief Football Match and large number of local football players and spectators.

The 21-members KRL team including officials arrived soon after reaching the Peshawar Motorway Interchange, the squad of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police escorted the team to Haji Ayub Fort, Landikotal for a night stay.

The team will play a fundraising Flood Relief Football match for flood victims on Sunday at 4.00 p.m.

The Flood Relief Football match to be played for the first time in the country to express solidarity with the flood victims on one hand and to generate funds on the other hands.

By expressing solidarity with the flood victims, Muhammad Ayaz Butt, Manager of KRL, while talking to APP appreciated Legends of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Jan Sher Khan, Qamar Zaman, Mohib Ullah Khan, Hockey Olympians Rahim Khan, and Musaddiq Hussain and Shahid Khan Shinwari for holding a football match for the relief and rehabilitation of flood victims in Landikotel, Khyber District and Peshawar sports Complex on September 16, wherein national and international footballers will participate.

"It is very good that the whole of the football family is extending solidarity with the football matches in this hour of need," Ayaz said.

Shahid Khan informed him that the match is aimed to raise funds for flood victims.

Ayaz Butt said football matches would not only promote the sport on one hand besides helping the flood victims on the other hand. He also appreciated the nephew of Haji Ayub Engineer Noor Alam for hosting the team in Ayub Qila (Fort) at Landikotal Tehsil.

"We also expressed solidarity with the families of flood victims and assured them full support on behalf of the football family in Pakistan," Ayaz said, adding "KRL Chairman Tahir Ikram allowed the team members to go and participate in this national cause and play the matches for flood victims." "The players are very enthusiastic and supportive to have their role in supporting the flood victims," Ayaz Butt said.

LIST OF KRL FOOTBALL TEAM PLAYERS: INTERNATIONAL PLAYERS 1. Zia us Salam (C) 2. Izharullah Khan 3. Waqar Baloch 4. Arsalan Ali 5. Rajab Ali 6. Zaid Umar 7. Junaid Ahmed National Players 8. Muhammad Shahid 9. Mazdaq Wahla 10. Muhammad Asad 11. Shahwali Khan 12. Abdul Razzaq 13. Zeeshan Siddiqui 14. Mudassir Zafar 15. Iftikhar Ali Khan 16. Muhammad Imran 17. Zubair Aslam 18. Shahzaib Masood 19. Abdul Ghaffar 20. Hassan Ali 21. Muneer Ahmed LIST OF OFFICIALS KRLFC 1. Muhammad Ayaz Butt (Manager) 2. Aslam Khan (Head coach) 3. Saeed Awan (Assistant coach) 4. Samar Ishaq (Assistant coach) 5. Muhammad Zeeshan (Assistant coach)

Related Topics

Pakistan Football Hockey Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Sports Flood Motorway Abdul Razzaq Zeeshan Siddiqui September Sunday Post Family Top Coach P

Recent Stories

Match officials for Pak v Eng T20Is announced

Match officials for Pak v Eng T20Is announced

1 hour ago
 United States Military Begins Airlift of Critical ..

United States Military Begins Airlift of Critical Flood Relief Items to Pakistan

1 hour ago
 President Alvi Applauds Flood Relief & Rehabilitat ..

President Alvi Applauds Flood Relief & Rehabilitation Efforts of vivo Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for T20I announced

Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for T20I announced

2 hours ago
 Finch sees no barriers for Smith or Warner captain ..

Finch sees no barriers for Smith or Warner captaincy

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Railways announces to restore eight more ..

Pakistan Railways announces to restore eight more express trains to Rohri

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.