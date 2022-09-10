PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :stars studded Pakistan's top football team of Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) Sunday warmly received at historical Michani Post, Landikotal by the officials of the district administration Khyber, organizers of the Flood Relief Football Match and large number of local football players and spectators.

The 21-members KRL team including officials arrived soon after reaching the Peshawar Motorway Interchange, the squad of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police escorted the team to Haji Ayub Fort, Landikotal for a night stay.

The team will play a fundraising Flood Relief Football match for flood victims on Sunday at 4.00 p.m.

The Flood Relief Football match to be played for the first time in the country to express solidarity with the flood victims on one hand and to generate funds on the other hands.

By expressing solidarity with the flood victims, Muhammad Ayaz Butt, Manager of KRL, while talking to APP appreciated Legends of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Jan Sher Khan, Qamar Zaman, Mohib Ullah Khan, Hockey Olympians Rahim Khan, and Musaddiq Hussain and Shahid Khan Shinwari for holding a football match for the relief and rehabilitation of flood victims in Landikotel, Khyber District and Peshawar sports Complex on September 16, wherein national and international footballers will participate.

"It is very good that the whole of the football family is extending solidarity with the football matches in this hour of need," Ayaz said.

Shahid Khan informed him that the match is aimed to raise funds for flood victims.

Ayaz Butt said football matches would not only promote the sport on one hand besides helping the flood victims on the other hand. He also appreciated the nephew of Haji Ayub Engineer Noor Alam for hosting the team in Ayub Qila (Fort) at Landikotal Tehsil.

"We also expressed solidarity with the families of flood victims and assured them full support on behalf of the football family in Pakistan," Ayaz said, adding "KRL Chairman Tahir Ikram allowed the team members to go and participate in this national cause and play the matches for flood victims." "The players are very enthusiastic and supportive to have their role in supporting the flood victims," Ayaz Butt said.

LIST OF KRL FOOTBALL TEAM PLAYERS: INTERNATIONAL PLAYERS 1. Zia us Salam (C) 2. Izharullah Khan 3. Waqar Baloch 4. Arsalan Ali 5. Rajab Ali 6. Zaid Umar 7. Junaid Ahmed National Players 8. Muhammad Shahid 9. Mazdaq Wahla 10. Muhammad Asad 11. Shahwali Khan 12. Abdul Razzaq 13. Zeeshan Siddiqui 14. Mudassir Zafar 15. Iftikhar Ali Khan 16. Muhammad Imran 17. Zubair Aslam 18. Shahzaib Masood 19. Abdul Ghaffar 20. Hassan Ali 21. Muneer Ahmed LIST OF OFFICIALS KRLFC 1. Muhammad Ayaz Butt (Manager) 2. Aslam Khan (Head coach) 3. Saeed Awan (Assistant coach) 4. Samar Ishaq (Assistant coach) 5. Muhammad Zeeshan (Assistant coach)