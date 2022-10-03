UrduPoint.com

Int'l Wrestlers To Interact With Fans On Oct 4

Published October 03, 2022

Int'l wrestlers to interact with fans on Oct 4

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Five International wrestlers have once again arrived in Pakistan to promote sports at international level.

The international stars include Tiny Iron from UK, Northern Irish professional wrestler Adam Maxted, English professional wrestler Mariah May, French-Moroccan professional and the first French female wrestler, Amale Dib, and pro-wrestler from the host country Badshah Pehlwan Khan, who will amaze fans with their prowess in Multan, Karachi and Islamabad, under the aegis of Ring of Pakistan (ROP), said a communiqué here on Monday.

The launching ceremony will be held on October 4 in Multan at the Arena, DHA at 4 p.m., wherein the international wrestlers will interact with local fans.

