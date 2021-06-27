UrduPoint.com
IOC President Likely To Visit Hiroshima On July 16 - Reports

Muhammad Rameez 16 seconds ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 10:00 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2021) President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach, who is expected to arrive in Japan on July 9, ahead of the Tokyo Games, could visit Hiroshima on July 16, the Kyodo news agency informs.

Bach's visit was initially scheduled for May to mark the start of the Olympic torch relay in Hiroshima, but was later postponed.

Sources told Kyodo on Saturday that Bach was likely to visit Hiroshima on July 16, while IOC Vice President John Coates could visit Nagasaki on the same date, which is the first day of an Olympic truce adopted by the United Nations.

The Summer Olympics in Tokyo were initially scheduled for 2020 but were postponed in the spring of last year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Games are currently scheduled to be held this summer, from July 23 until August 8.

Because of COVID-19, the Japanese government has decided to hold the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics without foreign spectators.

Earlier this month, organizers of the Olympic Games in Tokyo decided to allow up to 10,000 spectators at each venue. The spectator cap was set at 10,000 if this does not exceed 50 percent of a venue's capacity.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has said that the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo could be held without spectators if a COVID-19 state of emergency is declared in the country.

