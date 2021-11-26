UrduPoint.com

IPC, Pak Navy Discuss Cooperation In Sports

Fri 26th November 2021 | 06:20 PM

IPC, Pak Navy discuss cooperation in sports

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Zahid Ilyas and Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr. Fehmida Mirza on Friday discussed cooperation between Pakistan Sports board (PSB) and Pakistan Navy in the field of sports.

Deputy Chief met with the minister here at her office and apprised her of the steps taken by the Pakistan Navy for the promotion of sports in the country.

The meeting was also attended by Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Col (R) Muhammad Asif Zaman, said a press release issued here.

During the meeting, Vice Admiral Zahid Ilyas apprised her of the steps taken by Pakistan Navy for the promotion of various sports in the country, especially in Sindh and Balochistan.

He informed her about the efforts of Pakistan Navy for promoting water sports in the country such as sailing, para sailing and rafting.

He also briefed her about the activities related to sports in various educational institutions under the supervision of Pakistan Navy.

Appreciating the role of Pakistan Navy for the promotion of sports in the country, the minister said Pakistan has a lot of potential in the field of water sports and special attention needs to be paid to this sector so that it can be further developed.

The federal government would provide all-out support for the promotion of these sports, she said and also called for special measures to be taken in the coastal areas of Sindh to promote these sports.

Dr Fehmida said after the 18th amendment, most of the resources related to sports have been transferred to the provinces therefore they should cooperate for the promotion of sports.

She also lauded the services of Pakistan Navy's educational institutions in promoting sports among youth.

