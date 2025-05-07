PSL X to go ahead as planned

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) X will continue as planned with Islamabad United (IU) set to take on Quetta Gladiators (QG) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday night

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) X will continue as planned with Islamabad United (IU) set to take on Quetta Gladiators (QG) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday night.

The toss will take place at 7.30pm, with the first ball to be bowled at 8pm.

Tonight's match sees the return of HBL PSL to Rawalpindi for four matches on May 7, 8, 9 and 10. Thereafter

the final group stage match is scheduled in Multan on May 11.

The Qualifier is set to take place in Rawalpindi on May 13, while both Eliminators (1 and 2) and Final of the marquee event are to take place on May 14, 16 and 18, respectively, at the Gaddafi Stadium.