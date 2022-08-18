UrduPoint.com

Irfan Grabs His 54th Guinness World Record

Muhammad Rameez Published August 18, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Irfan grabs his 54th Guinness World Record

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan's acclaimed martial artist Irfan Mehsood has achieved another feat by bagging his 54th Guinness World Record of doing the most push-ups with one leg raised in one minute, carrying a 100lb pack.

"I broke the record of a Syrian named Muhammad Abdul Kader Feido who did 51 push-ups in one minute while I was able to do 52," he told APP.

Irfan, who attempted the record in Dera Ismail Khan in May this year, holds 29 Guinness World Records in the most push-ups category and was also the record holder in Most Jumping Jacks category at the world level.

He said he was also the only athlete to break world records using 80 to 100 Pounds weight.

"I'm the only Pakistani athlete to break most of India's world records. I have so far broken records of nine countries including India, USA, UK, France, Philippines, Iraq, Egypt, Italy and Spain," he said.

Irfan, who was inspired by seeing videos of record holders and reading several editions of the Guinness World Record books, said he trained four to five hours daily for every record he attempted until he felt he could break the one he was aiming for.

"My aim, through breaking records, is to promote my country while also advocating a healthy lifestyle and staying active," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan India USA World Syria Egypt Iraq France Dera Ismail Khan Reading Spain Italy United Kingdom Philippines May Weight

Recent Stories

New aircraft being inducted into PIA to improve pe ..

New aircraft being inducted into PIA to improve performance, Senate told

3 minutes ago
 Tree Plantation Drive by PTA

Tree Plantation Drive by PTA

2 hours ago
 LHC turns down plea seeking disqualification of PM ..

LHC turns down plea seeking disqualification of PM Shehbaz

2 hours ago
 HBL Islamic Banking continues to scale up its foot ..

HBL Islamic Banking continues to scale up its footprint in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Jacqueline Fernandez lands in trouble due to alleg ..

Jacqueline Fernandez lands in trouble due to alleged role in extortion case

4 hours ago
 ECP adjourns till Aug 22 reference seeking disqual ..

ECP adjourns till Aug 22 reference seeking disqualification of Imran Khan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.