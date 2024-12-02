Open Menu

Italy To Host Davis Cup Final 8 From 2025

Muhammad Rameez Published December 02, 2024 | 10:46 PM

Italy will host the Davis Cup Final 8 from 2025 to 2027, the International Tennis Federation announced on Monday

Italy will host the Davis Cup Final 8 from 2025 to 2027, the International Tennis Federation announced on Monday.

The eight-team men's event was won this year by Jannik Sinner's Italy, who triumphed in Spain last month.

Malaga has hosted the event since 2022.

"We are delighted to partner with the FITP (Italian tennis federation) for the Davis Cup Final 8," said ITF president David Haggerty.

"Italy has a rich history in tennis and a proven ability to host world-class sporting events."

The 2025 tournament will be staged in Bologna.

Angelo Binaghi, president of the FITP, said: "We are thrilled to have been selected as hosts and look forward to welcoming the best teams in the world to our country next November and for the next three years.

"

The ITF also announced the draw for the first round of the 2025 Davis Cup qualifiers on Monday.

Italy receive a wild card to the Final 8, while 2024 runners-up the Netherlands will not be involved until the second round.

The first round will feature 26 teams competing in 13 ties on either Friday, January 31, 2025 to Saturday February 1, or February 1 to February 2.

Each tie consists of two singles matches on day one, and a doubles match followed by two singles matches on day two.

The 13 winners will advance to the second round of qualifying in September.

Among notable ties, Sweden meet Australia, France go head to head with Brazil and Britain take on Japan.

