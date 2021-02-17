UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan's Shimane Prefecture May Opt Out Of Olympic Torch Relay Over COVID-19 Risks

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 12:20 PM

Japan's Shimane Prefecture May Opt Out of Olympic Torch Relay Over COVID-19 Risks

Japan's southern prefecture of Shimane is considering canceling Olympic Torch Relay events on its soil until adequate safeguards can be put in place to contain the spread of the coronavirus, governor Tatsuya Maruyama said on Wednesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) Japan's southern prefecture of Shimane is considering canceling Olympic Torch Relay events on its soil until adequate safeguards can be put in place to contain the spread of the coronavirus, governor Tatsuya Maruyama said on Wednesday.

"There has been dissatisfaction with the measures taken by the Japanese government and the Tokyo municipality to combat the coronavirus," the governor said, as quoted by the Kyodo news agency.

The official deems it unjustified to hold such a high-risk event amid "such a low ability to take measures."

In addition, the governor of the scarcely populated province slammed what he says is unfair distribution of state aid among regions, namely, the difference between the amount of assistance provided to hard-hit regions and those with a low virus incidence.

Maruyama, however, has not made a final decision on the relay ceremony.

"As of today, I am not asking to cancel [the torch relay]. We will make the decision based on the situation and whether the measures taken by the government and Tokyo will improve," he later told a meeting of the relay's executive committee, as quoted in the report.

The Tokyo Olympics torch relay is scheduled to pass through Shimane prefecture from May 15-16. The date of the Paralympic torch relay has yet to be set.

Related Topics

Governor Tokyo Japan May Olympics Event From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

What is Pakistan Searching for?

9 minutes ago

Russia Is Ready to Profoundly Review Relations Wit ..

1 minute ago

Family of deceased guardians demand arrest of kill ..

1 minute ago

Three cops injured in police van-truck collision i ..

2 minutes ago

Lightning lockdowns curb virus in Melbourne, Auckl ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow Not Ruling Out Legislation Amendments Over ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.