Jashan Azadi Swimming Championship On August 14: Asif Orakzai

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 10, 2022 | 07:23 PM

In connection with Pakistan's Independence Day, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swimming Association would hold a Swimming competition on August 14 at Adil Khan Swimming Pool Peshawar Sports Complex here

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :In connection with Pakistan's Independence Day, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swimming Association would hold a Swimming competition on August 14 at Adil Khan Swimming Pool Peshawar sports Complex here.

This was stated by President KP Swimming Muhammad Asif Orakzai, which includes three different categories, District Peshawar Swimming Championship, Peshawar Inter-Club Championship and Inter-School Championship. Players from District Peshawar will participate in the Championship.

He said mostly the players who are part of the junior summer training camp in Adil Khan swimming pool have been going to take part.

He said international swimming coaches Asad Hoti and FINA qualified coach Mobeen Khan and Saleem Akhtar imparted training during the two months long summer camp.

He said during the summer camp the trainees learned basic techniques of swimming, which will bring out new talent. The best players in the camp will also be given an opportunity to play in this Championship. He said that 50 meters breaststroke, 100 meters freestyle, 50 meters freestyle categories will be held in the Championship.

