Jashn-e-Azadi, Kashmir solidarity; boys athletics competitions held

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Jashn-e-Azadi, Kashmir solidarity boys athletics competitions were held at athletics track at sports stadium Jhang road on Friday.

The competitions of 100 meter, 400 meter, triple jump, long jump, 500 meter, and disk throw; short putt and other categories were held.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquartesr) Qaisar Abbas Rand was chief guest while Divisional Sports Officer Ch Tariq Nazir, General Secretary Kabaddi Association Rana Imran and others were present on the occasion.