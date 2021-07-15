UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Judge Voids Trainer Baffert's New York Suspension

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 12:50 PM

Judge voids trainer Baffert's New York suspension

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :A Federal judge ruled the New York Racing Association's (NYRA) suspension of thoroughbred trainer Bob Baffert unconstitutional on Wednesday, allowing him to run horses in the state again.

The ruling was a legal win for Baffert who has been battling since his Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit returned a positive post-race test for betamethasone, an anti-inflammatory that can't be used on race days.

Brooklyn-based judge Carol Bagley said the NYRA acted improperly in suspending Baffert without holding a hearing.

The NYRA had acted after Churchill Downs banned the seven-time Kentucky Derby winner Baffert from running at the track for two years.

Despite that ban by the Louisville track, Medina Spirit's Kentucky Derby victory still stands, pending further investigation by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.

Baffert, who guided horses to Triple Crown victories in both 2015 and 2018, says the steroid was contained in an ointment used to treat a skin complaint Medina Spirit had been suffering.

He sued the NYRA over its suspension, and Bagley ruled that the association was required to give him a prompt hearing.

"NYRA has held no hearing - let alone a prompt one," she wrote. "With so much on the line, Baffert was entitled to (at least) a 'prompt' post-deprivation hearing which should have already occurred." The ruling means that Baffert can enter horses in the prestigious meeting at Saratoga, New York, that starts on Thursday.

"I have said from the beginning that, following the Kentucky Derby, there was an improper rush to judgment and Mr. Baffert has been treated unfairly," Baffert's attorney Craig Robertson said.

"This is one step, in one venue, toward righting those wrongs."Meanwhile, NYRA president David O'Rourke said the organization would review the decision "to determine legal options and next steps."

Related Topics

Hearing Derby Churchill David Medina Craig Louisville New York 2015 2018 From Race

Recent Stories

Eid-ul-Azha will be in ‘limited, closed environm ..

3 minutes ago

Karachi is likely to receive heavy rainfall with t ..

48 minutes ago

PM invites Hamid Karzai to international conferenc ..

1 hour ago

PM to pay two-day official visit to Uzbekistan tod ..

1 hour ago

PTCL continues growth momentum

1 hour ago

TECNO Camon 17 becomes the new favorite among phot ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.