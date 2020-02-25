Juve fans free to travel to Lyon for Champions League despite Coronavirus

Juventus confirmed on Tuesday that their fans have been given the all clear to travel to France for their Champions League clash midweek against Lyon despite the coronavirus outbreak in Italy

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Juventus confirmed on Tuesday that their fans have been given the all clear to travel to France for their Champions League clash midweek against Lyon despite the coronavirus outbreak in Italy.

"French authorities and Olympique Lyonnais have announced that no special restrictions will be implemented for Juventus fans," the Turin club said in a statement.

"Fans following Juventus will be able to watch tomorrow's Champions League match at the "Groupama Stadium" without any problems." The number of confirmed infections in Italy has jumped to 283, with over 50 new cases reported since Monday, with seven people having died after contracting the virus.

Several governments have announced additional measures for travellers arriving from Italy, in particular from the two northern regions of Lombardy and Veneto.

Turin is situated in the northern Piedmont region where six cases have been confirmed.