Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive to be launch on Dec 6

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :The government is all set to launch 'Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive' here on December 6 (Monday) to revive sports culture for producing national heroes.

Two days left in the launching of the Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive at Jinnah Stadium Sports Complex, Islamabad, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar said through his twitter account.

Usman Dar twitted a teaser video of the programme and lyrics of special song 'Gali se ground tk ... final round tk' whereas he was also participated in the shooting of the song.

"Just wait for two days for the coming of great masterpiece, Usman Dar twitted.

He said this would be the biggest and unique sports event in the country's history which would be started 48 hours later.