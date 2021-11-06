UrduPoint.com

Karachi Int'l Veterans Wins 2nd Semi-final By 3-1 Goals

Muhammad Rameez 58 seconds ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 07:02 PM

The second semi-final of the Karachi Veterans Super Cup Football tournament 2021 was won by the Karachi International Veterans by 3-1 goals against Lyari Veterans at Ansar Union Football Stadium

The second semi-final of the Karachi Veterans Super Cup Football tournament 2021 was won by the Karachi International Veterans by 3-1 goals against Lyari Veterans at Ansar Union Football Stadium.

The tournament has been organized by the Gulshan Soccer Football academy in collaboration with the Sindh Youth Affairs and sports department.

Karachi International Veterans has qualified for the final, said a communique.

The match commissioner was Ahmed Ali Wasti & match referees were Ijaz, Naseer Pappu and Islahuddin.

The final will be played between Sir Johnny Dean Veterans and Karachi International Veterans on Sunday, November 7 at Ansar Union Football Stadium.

