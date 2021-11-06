The second semi-final of the Karachi Veterans Super Cup Football tournament 2021 was won by the Karachi International Veterans by 3-1 goals against Lyari Veterans at Ansar Union Football Stadium

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :The second semi-final of the Karachi Veterans Super Cup Football tournament 2021 was won by the Karachi International Veterans by 3-1 goals against Lyari Veterans at Ansar Union Football Stadium.

The tournament has been organized by the Gulshan Soccer Football academy in collaboration with the Sindh Youth Affairs and sports department.

Karachi International Veterans has qualified for the final, said a communique.

The match commissioner was Ahmed Ali Wasti & match referees were Ijaz, Naseer Pappu and Islahuddin.

The final will be played between Sir Johnny Dean Veterans and Karachi International Veterans on Sunday, November 7 at Ansar Union Football Stadium.