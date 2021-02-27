UrduPoint.com
Karachi Kings Win The Toss, Decided To Bowl First Against Multan Sultan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 02:22 PM

The match is being played at Karachi’s national team, with 20 per cent spectators as allowed by NCOC at grounds stands.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 27th, 2021) Karachi Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first against Multan Sultan.

The match between both teams was being played today at Karachi’s national team.

Babar Azam of Karachi Kings won the toss and opted to field first against Multan Sultans in their Habib Bank Limited (HBL) Pakistan Super League (PSL) at National Stadium Karachi.

Strict security arrangements have been made on the occasion as aerial surveillance is being conducted and heavy police contingents have been deployed along with Special units and commodes there on the roads leading to and from National Stadium.

The spectators are there but only 20 as allowed by National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) amid fears of COVID-19.

