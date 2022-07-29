Khushal Baba house wins final trophy in Smile Again Sports Festival

The Khushal Baba house on Friday clinched the final trophy in the "Smile Again Sports Festival for Orphans and Destitute Children" at Zamung Kor (Our house) organized under the auspices of Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :The Khushal Baba house on Friday clinched the final trophy in the "Smile Again Sports Festival for Orphans and Destitute Children" at Zamung Kor (Our house) organized under the auspices of Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Over 700 children housed at Zamung Kor here participated in the festival, which concluded with all its grandeur. The closing ceremony of the three-day sports festival was held at Zamung Kor Model Institute, Peshawar.

Special Assistant on Minority Affairs Wazirzada, Advisor to Chief Minister on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, DG Sports Khalid Khan, Director Zamung Kor Syed Mazhar Ali Shah, Director Operation Sports Azizullah Jan, Assistant Director Ashfaq Ahmed and other notable personalities attended the event and distributed prizes among the children.

The festival featured sports events, including football, cricket, karate, judo, jujitsu, athletics, tug of war, badminton and volleyball. Rehman Baba house took first position in football, followed by Allama Iqbal house.

Likewise, in jujitsu Khushal Baba house got gold medal and Rahman Baba house was awarded silver medal.

Khushal Baba house emerged winner in the junior cricket competition, Rehman Baba house was runner-up. Similarly, in the senior cricket competition, Allama Iqbal house defeated Khushal Baba house to win the trophy.

There were junior and senior competitions in football. Allama Iqbal house got the first position while Hamza Shinwari house took the second position in the junior event.

The senior competition was won by Khushal Baba house, while Rehman Baba house took the second position.

Moreover, Mahaz took gold and Hamza won silver medal in the sprint competition - also organised in the festival.

Barrister Mohammad Saif said that the children of Zamung Kor were our children, adding that they were the children of Pakistan. All kinds of cooperation would be ensured for their welfare, he claimed. Expressing his joy over the talent that the children displayed in various games, he said that they would soon reach the national and international levels.

He also announced that over 50 kanals land had already been acquired and would be handed over to the Engineering Wing of the Directorate General Sports for the construction of a multipurpose ground for the children of Zamung Kor.

DG Sports KP Khalid Khan said that promotion of sports in the province was our motto and sports activities were being organised throughout the province. He said that the provincial government was paying special attention to sports infrastructure and sports activities.

The DG said that the Directorate General Sports would include the festival in its annual Calendar and provide sports equipment to the children of Zamung Kor, while also taking steps for the development of sports infrastructure on the land acquired.

In the end, fireworks and breathtaking display of martial arts performances by the children spellbound the spectators.

