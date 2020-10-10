Khushdil Shah makes fastest century

(@fidahassanain)

MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 10th, 2020) Khushdil Shah, the left-handed batsman, who was playing for Southern Punjab made the fastest century and led his team to victory in the current National T20 Cup.

Khushdil made his fastest century just playing 35 balls and broke the record of Ahmad Shehzad who had scored a century off 40 balls for Barisal Burners against Duronto Rajshahai in 2012 during the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

Shah was playing at the Rawalpindi cricket Stadium against Sindh.

Sindh team had given the target of 217 runs but the fastest century by Khushdil led the Southern Punjab close to the victory. The Southern Punjab had lost four wickets off 43 runs while playing against Sindh and there was huge pressure on the team.

The partnership of Shah and Hussain Talat (62 runs off 36 balls) resulted into127 runs for the fifth wicket.

After the duo’s departure, Tailender Dilbar Hussain knocked off the remaining runs, towards the end, by playing a cameo of 13 runs from six balls.

On other hands, Khurram Manzoor played well for Sindh who scored 108 off 58 balls. He stroke 10 fours and six maximum while playing for his team against Southern Punjab.

Khushdil Shah was awarded as player of the match.