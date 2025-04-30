Open Menu

PCB Confirms T20Is Against Bangladesh

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 30, 2025 | 08:20 PM

PCB confirms T20Is against Bangladesh

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday confirmed that Bangladesh will tour Pakistan in May for a five-match T20I series. The series, which is part of the Future Tour Programme (FTP) originally consisted of three ODIs and three T20Is, said a press release

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday confirmed that Bangladesh will tour Pakistan in May for a five-match T20I series. The series, which is part of the Future Tour Programme (FTP) originally consisted of three ODIs and three T20Is, said a press release.

However, with the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup scheduled for next year, both the boards have mutually agreed to replace the ODIs with two additional T20Is.

The five-match T20I series will be played in Faisalabad and Lahore from May 25 to June 3. Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad, which successfully hosted the inaugural Champions One-Day Cup in September last year and National T20 Cup last month, will stage the first and second T20Is of the series, scheduled on May 25 and 27, respectively.

Iqbal Stadium, which has previously hosted 24 Tests and 16 ODIs between 1978 and 2008, will welcome back international cricket after a 17-year hiatus. The historic venue’s last international fixture was an ODI between Bangladesh and Pakistan in April 2008.

Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host the remaining three T20Is, scheduled on May 30, June 1 and 3. All five matches will begin at 8pm.

Bangladesh team will arrive on May 21 and will undergo training sessions at the Iqbal Stadium from May 22 to 24.

Recent Stories

PSL 2025 Match 19 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad U ..

PSL 2025 Match 19 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who ..

6 minutes ago
 PSL X: Islamabad United opt to bowl first against ..

PSL X: Islamabad United opt to bowl first against Lahore Qalandars

10 minutes ago
 HBL PSL achieves milestone of 300 matches

HBL PSL achieves milestone of 300 matches

17 minutes ago
 US to remain engaged with Pakistan, India in chang ..

US to remain engaged with Pakistan, India in changing situation

39 minutes ago
 Cricket to become part of Asian Games 2026 after L ..

Cricket to become part of Asian Games 2026 after LA Olympics 2028

51 minutes ago
 Pakistan Army gives befitting response to Indian a ..

Pakistan Army gives befitting response to Indian army over LoC violation

1 hour ago
HBL PSL X all set to host first double header at L ..

HBL PSL X all set to host first double header at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on M ..

1 hour ago
 Bond Advertising Wins at Effie Awards 2025 for PSI ..

Bond Advertising Wins at Effie Awards 2025 for PSI #DadiKnowsBest Campaign

3 hours ago
 'Anadolu Creator Lab' launched at NUST as symbol o ..

'Anadolu Creator Lab' launched at NUST as symbol of Turkiye-Pakistan technologic ..

2 minutes ago
 PSX turns bearish, loses 3,545 points

PSX turns bearish, loses 3,545 points

2 minutes ago
 PCB confirms T20Is against Bangladesh

PCB confirms T20Is against Bangladesh

2 minutes ago
 PSL completes triple century of matches

PSL completes triple century of matches

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports