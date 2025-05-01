Rauf, Raza lead Lahore Qalandars to regain second spot

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) A four-for by Haris Rauf and all-round performance by Sikandar Raza led Lahore Qalandars to a thumping win by 88 runs against table-toppers Islamabad United at the Gaddafi stadium here on Wednesday night.

Chasing a big total of 209-6, Islamabad United did not look in their element and lost wickets at regular intervals to concede first defeat of the PSL X as they were all out for 121 runs in the 17th over. Andries Gous 41 (27) and Salman Ali Agha 36 (25) were the major contributors to the team total otherwise it was all helter-skelter. Shadab Khan 13 (10) and Naseem Shah 11 (7) were the only other batters to reach double-figure while the rest of the batters did not do well on a pitch which had something for the batters and the bowlers.

Haris Rauf was at his trademark good as he bowled with raw pace and precision to bamboozle the batters. He returned second best figures of the PSL X as he conceded 31 runs for four wickets off his 3.5 overs.

Sikandar Raza, player of the match, was at best with the bat and bowl. He did the demolition job with the bat as his cameo 39 (17) including three boundaries and three 6s helped Lahore post a commanding total of 209. Raza was equally good with the ball as his variations enabled him pick three important wickets including those of opposition captain Shadab Khan and vice-captain Salman Ali Agha.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, Asif Afridi and Tom Curran picked one wicket each 10, 24 and 24 runs respectively.

Shaheen bowled two over while Curran three in defense of a big total.

Earlier, Islamabad United won the toss and elected to field first with the hope of extracting the best out of the pitch with their quicks but the things did not go their way. Lahore batters gave the best of the tournament so far, as acknowledged by captain Shaheen Afridi who said that the Qalandars batters were not able to give consistent performance with the bat and that had affected their performance with the ball.

Fakhar Zaman 44 (30) and Naeem 25 (22) posted 50 runs for the opening wickets while Fakhar also build an important 47 runs partnership with Abdullah Shafique 22 (17). Fakhar’s inning included three boundaries and two 6s. Daryl Mitchell also played a good hand of 28 off 18 ball but it was the 64 runs off 22 balls partnership between Sam Billings and Sikandar Raza that took the game away from the United. Sikandar Raza hit 39 runs off 17 ball including three boundaries and as many 6s while Billings remained unbeaten on 38 off 17 balls.

The win helped Lahore Qalandars regain the second spot with eight points from seven matches on the points-table behind table-toppers Islamabad United with 10 points from six matches.

Lahore Qalandars face Quetta Gladiators in a night match at the Gaddafi stadium on Thursday (tomorrow) while Multan Sultan will play against Karachi Kings in a day match at the same venue.