People from different walks of life have strongly condemned threats to Kohli and his wife and their daughter due to poor performance in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 2nd, 2021) Indian team skipper Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma have been receiving online threats due to defeat in T20 World Cup match against Pakistan.

The criminals also hurled threats at Vamika, the 10-month old daughter of Virat Kohli and Anushka.

Earlier, Muhammad Shami, a Muslim member of the Indian team, was threatened of dire consequences after he could not perform well in match against Pakistan.

People from different walks of life have strongly condemned threats to Kohli and his wife and their daughter due to poor performance in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. Human rights activists and fans of the Indian cricket team have expressed solidarity with the Virat family after threats.

Indian writer Andre Borges in disdain had said, "Kohli and Anushka's 10-month-old daughter is getting rape threats because he decided to stand by his Muslim teammate, call out bigotry, and say discrimination on the basis of religion is wrong.

A 10-month-old child. This is the India that we let happen,".

Virat Kohli had earlier defended teammate Mohammad Shami and rejected discrimination on the basis of religion.

The Indian skipper said, "Attacking someone over their religion is the most pathetic thing a human being can do,".

He also said that "Muhammad Shami has won Indian in number of matches...If people can overlook that and his passion for the country, Honestly, I don't want to waste even one minute of my life on them,".