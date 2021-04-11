UrduPoint.com
Kohli Can Improve Technique By Seeing Babar: Aaqib Javed

Muhammad Rameez 38 seconds ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Former Pakistani pacer Aaqib Javed sees no weak areas in Skipper Babar Azam's batting, saying Indian captain Virat Kohli can improve his technique by looking at the Lahore-born prolific batsman.

He said Kohli can take a leaf out of Pakistan captain Babar Azam's book inorder to improve his technique and also urged Azam to follow Kohli's fitness routine.

Aaqib, who was currently the head coach of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) side Lahore Qalandars, said, "Virat Kohli has a better range of shots as compared to Babar Azam but he also has one area of weakness. If the ball swings, he tends to get trapped around the off-stump such as against James Anderson in England," cricketpakistan.com.pk quoted him as saying.

"When you look at Babar, you don't see any weak areas.

Just like, Sachin Tendulkar who also didn't have any weak areas. Babar is technically more safe and sound but if he follows Kohli's fitness routine he will become an even better player. Kohli can improve his technique by looking at Babar so that he doesn't get trapped," he said.

He also praised Babar for being the backbone of Pakistan's team over the past couple of years.

"During the past two or three years, Babar Azam is 50 per cent of Pakistan's batting. I never thought that he would be this consistent and even would pass Virat Kohli in ODI rankings. Pakistan is very lucky, he came when the team was struggling and hassingle-handedly put the team on the right track. Even, captaincy hasn't affected his form," he said.

