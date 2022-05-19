KP ethnosport tournaments begin amidst great fun, enthusiasm

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :The 'Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Traditional Games', organised by the Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has officially started from Lakki Marwat amidst great fun and enthusiasm with the local game "Karaka".

A former player of the "Karaka" game Haq Dad Khan was the chief guest, who formally inaugurated the event. Deputy Director Sports Jamshed Baloch, notable figure Ismail Wazir, Chief Coach of Directorate Sports Shafqatullah and other concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

Samar Kakakhel, Aslam Khan Issa Khel, Ameer Akhtar Padkhel, Khan Badshah Darbadni Khel, Umar Khan, Bacha Khan Ahmadzai, Awal Khan, Shazai and Ishaq Kaka Khel Club teams are participating in these tournaments.

The players participated enthusiastically in the ethnosport tournament, while a large number of spectators cheered them on. The final match and prize distribution ceremony of the "Karaka" event would be held on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat would distribute the prizes among the players at the conclusion of the game.

The initial matches of the tournaments would be held in all regions of the province, while the final rounds would be played in Peshawar between the winning teams.

Locals and athletes highly praised Director General Sports Khalid Khan and Director Sports Operations Azizullah Jan, for organising the event and reviving the traditional games, saying that the initiative would help the youth and future generations to learn about their culture.

"They (participants) will be enlightened about these games and keep memories of the games alive by participating in such competitions", Jamshed Baloch said. He said, as directed by DG Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khalid Khan, attention is being paid to traditional games along with other sports.

These games, which are popular in every region will be organised as part of the 'Traditional Games' event, Baloch further added. He also extended his gratitude to the spectators and players besides DSO Ismail Wazir and hoped that they would continue to play their role in the promotion and development of these sports.