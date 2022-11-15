KP Inter-Region Women Games-2022 begins in City

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :KP Inter-Region Women Games 2022 under the aegis of Regional and District Sports Officer got under way at Tahamas Football Stadium Peshawar in which more than 400 players from Swat, Mardan, Swabi and Peshawar region besides Nowshera, Charsadda, competed in table tennis, tug-of-war, athletics and volleyball events.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Imran Khan along with Assistant Commissioner Peshawar Miss Tania Shaheen, Regional Sports Officer Swat Kashif Farhan, Regional Sports Officer Swabi Tariq Khan, Regional Sports Officer Mardan Nimatullah Marwat, Regional Sports Officer Peshawar Zakirullah, District Sports Officer Gul Rukh, players and officials were also present during the colourful opening ceremony.

District Sports Officer Peshawar Miss Gul Rukh welcomed all the guests. She also thanked Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shafi Ullah Khan, Director General Sports KP Khalid Khan for extending all out support.

Under the auspices of District Sports Office Peshawar, during the opening ceremony of the Region Women Games, the little girls presented a beautiful tableau and received great applause. Peshawar defeated Swabi 2-0, while in the second match, Nowshera defeated Mardan by 2-0. On this occasion, special guest Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief Imran Khan said that the government should equalize the women's games as well as the men's. "This is why the govt is paying attention to the female games and more players are coming to the national and international level. He said that the female athletes of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are also shining the name of Pakistan at the national and international level in various games like the men. He said that women are half of the population of Pakistan, that is why the provincial government has paid full attention to female sports.