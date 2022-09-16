KRL beat KP International by 2-0 in Fundraising Flood Relief Football Match

UrduPoint.com

To help the families affected by the recent floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a football match was held between KRL and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa International teams at Tahamas Khan Stadium here on Friday

Ambassador of Argentine H.E. Leopoldo F. Sahores and High Commissioner of South Africa H.E. Madikiza graced the occasion as guests and expressed their solidarity on behalf of their respective people of Argentine and South Africa Republic to the people of Pakistan and to flood victims families. Organizers Shahid Khan Shinwari, former national footballer, Chief Executive Traders Alliance Federation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Bilal Javed, Haseen Chokhtai, Manawar Khursheed of Rasheed Sons, Vice Chairman KP BOIT Engr. Saeed Mehmood, Regional sports Officer Zakir Ullah, District Sports Officer Miss Gul Rukh, international footballer Arshad Khan, officials, players and large number of spectators were also present.

Teams of KRL team won by two goals to zero. KRL's first goal was scored by Iftikhar Ahmed in the 18th minute and Zulfiqar scored in the last minute. "Both teams played well." Ambassador of Argentina Leopoldo Francisco and South Africa High Commissioner Muthuselu Madikza watched the match as special guests, PTI Provincial Leader, Former Pakistani Footballer Shahid Khan Shinwari, Ghulam Bilal Javed and Abdul Haseeb Chaghtai, Honorary Consul General of Tajikistan Engineer Syed Mehmood, Adnan Jalil Adeel and others dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

During the match donations of lakhs of rupees were collected before a football match was organized at Lindi Kotal.' Finally trophies and other prizes were distributed among the players. The school girls of City school also presented a special tableau for the flood victims in which they held up placards with national flags on which appeals were written for the aid of the flood victims.

Leopoldo Francisco, the Ambassador of Argentina, while talking to the media, said that when he was invited for this match, he immediately accepted and now he is in Peshawar for the first time and he will be present all the time to support the flood victims.

"Our coaches are already training Pakistani players," South African High Commissioner Muthuselu Madikza said while talking to the media said we will try to get our teams to come here and play in Peshawar. "We will always be ready to help the flood victims. We will do whatever we can," Chief Organizer Shahid Khan Shinwari told the media.

Shahid Khan said that the entire nation is hit by the divested flood and 80 percent of Pakistan badly damaged. He said that earlier a successful event was held in Landikotal and now the best event has been organized in Peshawar in which eight international players in the KRL team and four in the KP team participated.

Ghulam Bilal Javed on behalf of the traders community said: "I would like to express my gratitude with the families of flood victims. He also thanked the Ambassador of Argentine and High Commissioner of South Africa for their visit to express solidarity with the flood victims on behalf of their people to the people of Pakistan.

"We will try our level best to support the flood affected people and the traders communities have been playing due role in supporting the flood affected people. He also paid tribute to Shahid Khan and his entire team and the business community and said that they will continue to work side by side with the government.

