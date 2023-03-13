UrduPoint.com

KSWFC: Madhu Mohammedan Football Academy Wins By 4 Goals

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 13, 2023 | 04:50 PM

KSWFC: Madhu Mohammedan football academy wins by 4 goals

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Karachi Super Women Football Cup (KSWFC) started at Ansar Union Football Stadium in connection with International Women's Day with the support of High-Q, Shafaq cooking Oil and DKT International under MARTA Women Football Club.

Eight teams are participating in the tournament.

In the opening match of the event on knockout basis, Madhu Mohammedan Football academy defeated Ansar Football Academy by 4-0. Tuba of the winning team scored a goal in the 10th minute of the first half and Yasra scored hat trick in the 5th, 10th and 25th minutes of the second half.

Prominent industrialist Kamran Khan speaking as a chief guest on this occasion said that female football players are very talented.

Training of footballers at the grass root level is essential.

Organizer MWFC founder and president Rais Khan said that they are trying to promote football activities own our own. The tournament will continue in the future as well.

Former International Footballer Muhammad Siddique, Marketing Director MWFC Danish Parvez Khan, Shahid Khan, Nadir Khan and others were also present on this occasion.

Related Topics

Karachi Football Oil Women Event

Recent Stories

IHC upholds sentenced awarded to Zahir Jaffer in N ..

IHC upholds sentenced awarded to Zahir Jaffer in Noor Mukaddam murder case

59 seconds ago
 Abu Dhabi International Jiu-jitsu Championship 202 ..

Abu Dhabi International Jiu-jitsu Championship 2023 kicks off at Mubadala Arena ..

15 minutes ago
 Shahid Afridi congratulates Shadab on being select ..

Shahid Afridi congratulates Shadab on being selected as Pakistan Captain

31 minutes ago
 Infinix leading breakthrough technology by introdu ..

Infinix leading breakthrough technology by introducing 260W &110W-Wireless All-R ..

44 minutes ago
 Shadab to captain Pakistan against Afghanistan in ..

Shadab to captain Pakistan against Afghanistan in Sharjah

48 minutes ago
 Thoshakhana case: Islamabad court issues non-baila ..

Thoshakhana case: Islamabad court issues non-bailabe arrest warrants for Imran K ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.