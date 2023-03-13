KSWFC: Madhu Mohammedan football academy wins by 4 goals

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Karachi Super Women Football Cup (KSWFC) started at Ansar Union Football Stadium in connection with International Women's Day with the support of High-Q, Shafaq cooking Oil and DKT International under MARTA Women Football Club.

Eight teams are participating in the tournament.

In the opening match of the event on knockout basis, Madhu Mohammedan Football academy defeated Ansar Football Academy by 4-0. Tuba of the winning team scored a goal in the 10th minute of the first half and Yasra scored hat trick in the 5th, 10th and 25th minutes of the second half.

Prominent industrialist Kamran Khan speaking as a chief guest on this occasion said that female football players are very talented.

Training of footballers at the grass root level is essential.

Organizer MWFC founder and president Rais Khan said that they are trying to promote football activities own our own. The tournament will continue in the future as well.

Former International Footballer Muhammad Siddique, Marketing Director MWFC Danish Parvez Khan, Shahid Khan, Nadir Khan and others were also present on this occasion.