Lahore women win hockey final

Lahore defeated Faisalabad by 2-0 on Friday in the girl's hockey final of the All Pakistan Inter Board Sports Gala organized by Inter Board Sports Committee and Board of Education Mardan here at Pakistan Sports Complex

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Lahore defeated Faisalabad by 2-0 on Friday in the girl's hockey final of the All Pakistan Inter board sports Gala organized by Inter Board Sports Committee and Board of education Mardan here at Pakistan Sports Complex.

In the third-fourth position match, Larkana beat Multan by 5-4. In badminton, first position was won by Lahore while Islamabad grabbed the second spot and Abbottabad stood on third.

The first position in Athletics was won by Lahore, while second position was shared by Faisalabad and Dera Ghazi Khan and Islamabad grabbed the third position.