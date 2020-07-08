UrduPoint.com
Lallana Unlikely To Play For Liverpool Again, Says Klopp

Zeeshan Mehtab 56 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 03:28 PM

Lallana unlikely to play for Liverpool again, says Klopp

Adam Lallana is unlikely to play for Liverpool again as the Premier League champions honour an agreement with the out-of-contract midfielder not to put him at risk of injury

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Adam Lallana is unlikely to play for Liverpool again as the Premier League champions honour an agreement with the out-of-contract midfielder not to put him at risk of injury.

The 32-year-old signed a short-term deal to keep him at Anfield for the rest of this extended campaign but it was always the intention that he would leave after the season was over.

And while Lallana, who joined Liverpool in 2014, is available to play if needed, manager Jurgen Klopp does not want jeopardise his next move.

"It is clear Adam will leave the club in the summer," said the Reds boss.

"But now we have a difficult situation, but I will respect Adam a lot.

And everything with Adam is sorted, let me say it like this.

"He is so fit, he is training, everything is fine. But yes, the future is his future, and if we need his help on the pitch we can get it. He is there." Klopp praised the England international midfielder, who has been a peripheral player this season, as an "incredible professional".

"He is one of the most important players of the time since I am here so I wish him only the best for the future," he said.

"From my point of view he is already a legend here, so he can become a legend somewhere else from next season on."

