Open Menu

Liberians Vote In Presidential Run-off Between Football Legend And Ex-VP

Muhammad Rameez Published November 14, 2023 | 07:47 PM

Liberians vote in presidential run-off between football legend and ex-VP

Liberians were voting on Tuesday to decide whether to hand former football star George Weah a second term as president despite a mixed record or elect political veteran Joseph Boakai

Monrovia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Liberians were voting on Tuesday to decide whether to hand former football star George Weah a second term as president despite a mixed record or elect political veteran Joseph Boakai.

Turnout appeared lower than in the first round of voting on October 10, with shorter queues outside polling centres around the capital, Monrovia, an AFP journalist saw.

By late morning, voting was taking place peacefully and there were no reports of major incidents or violence.

"I want to commend the peace we see at all polling stations -- we salute the Liberian people," Nevers Mumba, a former vice president of Zambia, now leading the Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy In Africa, told AFP at a polling centre in the suburb of Paynesville.

Related Topics

Africa Football Democracy Nevers Monrovia George Zambia October All

Recent Stories

Stock markets diverge before US inflation data

Stock markets diverge before US inflation data

14 minutes ago
 Tennis: ATP Finals results

Tennis: ATP Finals results

16 minutes ago
 5 proclaimed offenders arrested

5 proclaimed offenders arrested

16 minutes ago
 IIUI to organize Sports Gala on November 15

IIUI to organize Sports Gala on November 15

7 minutes ago
 Police broadcast 130 awareness messages during las ..

Police broadcast 130 awareness messages during last month

7 minutes ago
 Rice-loaded trolley snatched

Rice-loaded trolley snatched

7 minutes ago
KATI president urges urgent measures for economic ..

KATI president urges urgent measures for economic recovery

7 minutes ago
 SC issues written order regarding Faizabad sit-in ..

SC issues written order regarding Faizabad sit-in case hearing

14 minutes ago
 New use of landmines drives up casualties: monitor

New use of landmines drives up casualties: monitor

7 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (Retd.) Maqbool B ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (Retd.) Maqbool Baqar distributes textbooks, ur ..

7 minutes ago
 AJK, Bahawalpur, Lahore, Islamabad victorious in P ..

AJK, Bahawalpur, Lahore, Islamabad victorious in Pakistan Blind Cricket Trophy

14 minutes ago
 World climate plans 'severely off track' to cut em ..

World climate plans 'severely off track' to cut emissions: UN

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports