Lions make three changes for second Test against Springboks

The British and Irish Lions on Tuesday announced three changes in their team for the second Test against the Springboks at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday

Cape Town, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :The British and Irish Lions on Tuesday announced three changes in their team for the second Test against the Springboks at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

Centre Chris Harris, scrum-half Conor Murray and loosehead prop Mako Vunipola were brought in to bolster a team that won the first Test 22-17 at the same venue last Saturday.

The elevation of Saracens and England front row forward Vunipola caps a remarkable promotion from not originally being named in the match 23 for the first Test.

He was brought into the squad on the morning of the match because of an injury to Welsh prop Wyn Jones.

He made a big impact as a second half replacement as the Lions successfully negated the threat of what was regarded as a powerful Springbok replacement front row.

Rory Sutherland, who replaced Jones in the starting team, will be on the bench as the Lions seek to clinch the three-Test series with a match to play.

Scotland's Harris was not in the match 23 last Saturday but impressed in earlier tour matches. He replaces Elliot Daly of England, who will be on the bench.

Ireland scrum-half Murray gave a solid performance when he replaced Ali price of Scotland in the second half.

He swops places with Price, who will be on the bench.

Murray was named tour captain before Alun Wyn Jones, the originally-named captain, joined the tour after recovering from injury.

Murray will partner fly-half Dan Biggar, provided Biggar comes through a return to play protocol after being injured during the first Test.

Back row forward Taulupe Faletau is added to the replacements in place of Hamish Watson.

Also dropping out of the match 23 is fullback and wing Liam Williams, with Daly dropping from the starting team to the bench.

In a statement issued by the Lions, head coach Warren Gatland said, "As always, selection was incredibly tough.

"However, we've made the changes we think are the right calls for the weekend's game. It'll be another tight contest.

"We know the Springboks will be hurting and they'll throw everything at us on Saturday, but I think there's plenty more to come from us too.

"We feel we can go up another level from where we were in the first Test and I would expect us to improve.

"It's the biggest game on the Tour and we have to embrace the expectation that comes with it.

"As players and coaches, these are the games you want to be involved in.

We're relishing the opportunity to face the Springboks again on Saturday and potentially seal a series win." Team (15-1): Stuart Hogg; Anthony Watson, Chris Harris, Robbie Henshaw, Duhan van der Merwe; Dan Biggar, Conor Murray; Jack Conan, Tom Curry, Courtney Lawes; Alun Wyn Jones (captain), Maro Itoje; Tadhg Furlong, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Mako Vunipola.

Replacements: Ken Owens, Rory Sutherland, Kyle Sinckler, Tadhg Beirne, Taulupe Faletau, Ali Price, Owen Farrell, Elliot Daly.

Coach: Warren Gatland (NZL).