Liverpool Face Atalanta In Europa League Quarters
Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 15, 2024 | 08:33 PM
Liverpool will play Italian outfit Atalanta in the quarter-finals of this season's Europa League after the teams were paired together in Friday's draw, which left open the possibility of the Anfield side meeting Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen in the final
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Liverpool will play Italian outfit Atalanta in the quarter-finals of this season's Europa League after the teams were paired together in Friday's draw, which left open the possibility of the Anfield side meeting Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen in the final.
Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, who are still in contention to win a quadruple this season, will entertain Atalanta at Anfield on April 11 and go to Italy a week later for the return.
The Reds hammered Sparta Prague 11-2 on aggregate on the last 16 and will be favourites to beat Atalanta, who currently lie sixth in Serie A.
The clubs met in the group stage of the Champions League in 2020/21, with Liverpool winning 5-0 away in Bergamo and Atalanta winning 2-0 at Anfield.
Leverkusen are enjoying a remarkable season under former Liverpool midfielder Alonso, who is one of the leading contenders to replace Klopp as manager at Anfield when the German steps down at the end of the campaign.
Winners of the UEFA Cup, the Europa League's predecessor, in 1988, Leverkusen have not lost a game all season and are currently 10 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga with nine matches left.
Their unbeaten record very nearly ended on Thursday, when they trailed 2-1 in injury time at home to Qarabag before a stunning comeback to win 3-2 against the side from Azerbaijan.
That allowed them to win their last-16 tie 5-4 on aggregate.
Leverkusen will face West Ham United -- last season's Europa Conference League winners -- in the quarter-finals, with the English side having beaten another German club in Freiburg in the last round.
"Of course we know West Ham, a Premier League team," Alonso said on Friday.
"Last year they had a huge success in the Conference League. (They have) top players. It's exciting to be in the quarter finals against a very good opponent."
The winners of that tie will advance to a semi-final against either AC Milan or Roma, who will face off in an all-Italian last-eight tie.
Asked about his side not being able to face Liverpool until the final, Alonso added: "I wish Liverpool the best of course, but we will see. There's a long way until the final in Dublin."
The other quarter-final brings together two former European champions, with Marseille taking on Benfica.
Whoever wins that will play either Liverpool or Atalanta in the last four.
This season's Europa League final will be played in Dublin on May 22.
Recent Stories
Railways sets record with longest freight train operation
CEO health directs officials to intensify anti-dengue surveillance
Spain call up for Barca defender Pau Cubarsi, 17
CS KP for good attitude for efficient public service
Foolproof security provided for Friday prayers
Russian ballot boxes vandalised as presidential vote starts
Faisal Amin to contest bye-poll from NA-44 DI Khan
Russian strikes kill 16, including rescuers, in Odesa
EU looks to extend migration deals to Egypt
Supreme Court issues cause list for next week
Silva, Conceicao get Portugal call ahead of Euro 2024
Islamabad to be turned model city in collaboration with business community
More Stories From Sports
-
Spain call up for Barca defender Pau Cubarsi, 176 minutes ago
-
Silva, Conceicao get Portugal call ahead of Euro 20244 minutes ago
-
UEFA Europa League quarter-final and semi-final draw4 minutes ago
-
Champions League quarter-final tie-by-tie guide2 hours ago
-
Europa Conference League quarter-final and semi-final draw1 hour ago
-
Holders Man City to face Real Madrid in Champions League quarters2 hours ago
-
Ramazan intra academy girls and boys hockey league begins2 hours ago
-
PSL 2024 Playoff 2 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who Will Win3 hours ago
-
Boxer Hamid Khan Swati gears up for World Championship with intensive training in UK3 hours ago
-
PCB Chairman Naqvi meets his South African, New Zealand counterparts in Dubai3 hours ago
-
Pak to host NZ, SA for tri-series in January 20253 hours ago
-
Holders Man City to face Real Madrid in Champions League quarters3 hours ago