Open Menu

Liverpool Face Atalanta In Europa League Quarters

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 15, 2024 | 09:43 PM

Liverpool face Atalanta in Europa League quarters

Liverpool will play Italian outfit Atalanta in the quarter-finals of this season's Europa League after the teams were paired together in Friday's draw, which left open the possibility of the Anfield side meeting Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen in the final

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Liverpool will play Italian outfit Atalanta in the quarter-finals of this season's Europa League after the teams were paired together in Friday's draw, which left open the possibility of the Anfield side meeting Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen in the final.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, who are still in contention to win a quadruple this season, will entertain Atalanta at Anfield on April 11 and go to Italy a week later for the return.

The Reds hammered Sparta Prague 11-2 on aggregate in the last 16 and will be favourites to beat Atalanta, who currently lie sixth in Serie A.

The clubs met in the group stage of the Champions League in 2020/21, with Liverpool winning 5-0 away in Bergamo and Atalanta winning 2-0 at Anfield.

"(They have) still the same manager, I'm pretty sure a similar structure, which means uncomfortable to play against, very well organised," Klopp said with reference to the side coached by Gian Piero Gasperini.

"Very interesting, really looking forward to it, let's see what we can do. But a lot of respect for what Atalanta is doing in the last years, very consistent."

Leverkusen are enjoying a remarkable season under former Liverpool midfielder Alonso, who is one of the leading contenders to replace Klopp as manager at Anfield when the German steps down at the end of the campaign.

Winners of the UEFA Cup, the Europa League's predecessor, in 1988, Leverkusen have not lost a game all season and are currently 10 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga with nine matches left.

Their unbeaten record very nearly ended on Thursday, when they trailed 2-1 in injury time at home to Qarabag before a stunning comeback to win 3-2 against the side from Azerbaijan.

That allowed them to win their last-16 tie 5-4 on aggregate.

Leverkusen will face West Ham United -- last season's Europa Conference League winners -- in the quarter-finals, with the English side having beaten another German club in Freiburg in the last round.

"Of course we know West Ham, a Premier League team," Alonso said on Friday.

"Last year they had a huge success in the Conference League. (They have) top players. It's exciting to be in the quarter finals against a very good opponent."

The winners of that tie will advance to a semi-final against either AC Milan or Roma, who will face off in an all-Italian last-eight tie.

Asked about his side not being able to face Liverpool until the final, Alonso added: "I wish Liverpool the best of course, but we will see. There's a long way until the final in Dublin."

The other quarter-final brings together two former European champions, with Marseille taking on Benfica.

Whoever wins that will play either Liverpool or Atalanta in the last four.

This season's Europa League final will be played in Dublin on May 22.

Related Topics

German Roma Liverpool Prague Marseille Freiburg Dublin Bergamo Same Azerbaijan Italy April May All From Best Top Premier League AC Milan

Recent Stories

Sonko and Diomaye: Senegal's anti-establishment fi ..

Sonko and Diomaye: Senegal's anti-establishment figureheads

1 minute ago
 Funeral held for patrolling police official in Tex ..

Funeral held for patrolling police official in Texila

2 minutes ago
 PSL 9 Opening Eliminator: United opt to bat agains ..

PSL 9 Opening Eliminator: United opt to bat against Gladiators

12 minutes ago
 Vodafone sells Italian unit to Swisscom, deal ange ..

Vodafone sells Italian unit to Swisscom, deal angers Swiss hard-right

2 minutes ago
 Tharcoal block-I Energy Project likely to create e ..

Tharcoal block-I Energy Project likely to create employment openings: Minister

2 minutes ago
 Climate: Carbon capture tech is booming, and confu ..

Climate: Carbon capture tech is booming, and confusing

2 minutes ago
MBBS third professional annual exams 2023: check r ..

MBBS third professional annual exams 2023: check results here

23 minutes ago
 Son killed, mother injured in road accident in Fai ..

Son killed, mother injured in road accident in Faisalabad

17 minutes ago
 LHC disposes of Azam Swati's petition for details ..

LHC disposes of Azam Swati's petition for details of cases

17 minutes ago
 Seminar on Islamophobia held at National Skills Un ..

Seminar on Islamophobia held at National Skills University

17 minutes ago
 The best way to incorporate Charcoal into your ski ..

The best way to incorporate Charcoal into your skincare regime

27 minutes ago
 HEC stresses awareness about prevention of blasphe ..

HEC stresses awareness about prevention of blasphemous activities on social medi ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports