Looking forward to playing Davis Cup tie in Pakistan: Rohan Bopanna

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :"I am looking forward to play Davis Cup tie in Pakistan ," said Indian veteran tennis player Rohan Bopanna on Monday.

No Indian Davis Cup squad has travelled to Pakistan since March 1964 and Bopanna will be in the Indian team which will compete in Islamabad in September for the Asia/Oceania Group I tie.

"I have spoken to Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, he is a very good friend of mine and he said things will be fine. I have been there a few times and have always found people there to be very hospitable. So I have no concerns about going there," he added.

Qureshi is Pakistan's top-ranked tennis player with whom Bopanna had played doubles before. The two had finished runners-up at the 2010 US Open.

In September, Bopanna (39) is expected to team up with Divij Sharan and the pair are the country's best ranked doubles players, Sport.co.uk reported.

Bopanna also said that India were a long way from producing a Grand Slam singles winner. Prajnesh Gunneswaran, India's top-ranked singles player, had reached the first round of the French Open and Wimbledon where he lost to Bolivia's Hugo Dellien and Canada's Milos Raonic, respectively, in straight sets.

"We never had a singles winner in Grand Slams. We need the right kind of facilities and support from the federation and the corporates. That makes a difference. It is an individual sport and having more tournaments in India will help Indians perform better," he said.