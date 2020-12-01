Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup: Day 1

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :By Sohail Ali Barry's, Newage and FG Polo/Diamond Paints won the opening day matches of the Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup 2020 sponsored by Artema Medical here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) on Tuesday.

In the first match of the day, Barry's outsmarted Imperial Hydroponics by 9-5 1/2. High-flying Ernesto Oscar Trotz played tremendous polo and fired in five fantastic goals while Hamza Mawaz Khan also did well for the winners as he hammered a hat-trick of goals while Nafees Barry struck one goal. From the losing side, which had a half goal handicap advantage, James Fewster played well and slammed in five goals, but his efforts were futile in the end.

The second match of the day saw Edward Banner Eve and Syed Muhammad Aun Rizvi shinning for Newage Cables team, which outpaced Pricemeter.pk by 8 1/2-6. Edward Banner Eve was top scorer from the winning side, which had a half goal handicap advantage, as he hammered fabulous five goals while Syed Aun Rizvi was also in sublime form, who not only supported his teammates in converting crucial goals but also succeeded in converting a beautiful brace while his brother Syed Turab Rizvi slammed in an impressive goal.

From the losing side, Mannuel Carranza thrashed five goals and Ahmed Ali Tiwana converted one but their efforts couldn't bear fruit for their side.

In the third and last match of the day, FG Polo/Diamond Paints outsmarted Armoured Corps Risala by 12-5 1/2. Tom Brodie was the man behind such a huge victory of FG Polo/Diamond Paints as he smashed in superb six goals while Saqib Khan Khakwani also utilized his skills and experience well and converted three tremendous goals while Mian Abbas Mukhtar and Mir Shoaib Ahmed also played their role in their team's triumph and struck two and one goal respectively. From the losing side, which had one and a half goal handicap advantage, Muhammad Raza Behboudi hammered a hat-trick of goals and Mumtaz Abbas Khan scored one goal but they couldn't help their side win the crucial match.

Tomorrow (Wednesday), three more matches will be played. AOS will compete against Master Paints at 1:00 pm, Barry's will fight against Remounts in the second match at 2:00 pm while Newage will vie against Platinum Homes at 3:00 pm.