Malik Thrilled To See Inclusion Of Women's Matches In PSL

Muhammad Rameez Published March 08, 2023 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Former Pakistani skipper and Karachi Kings' cricketer Shoaib Malik was thrilled to see the inclusion of Women's League exhibition matches in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8.

Malik in a statement said it would provide a much-needed platform to showcase the immense talent and potential of women cricketers.

"This is an excellent opportunity to create a level playing field and encourage gender equality in sports. By promoting women's cricket in Pakistan, we can inspire the next generation of athletes and help them realise their dreams. I fully support this initiative and hope to see the women's league grow from strength to strength in the years to come," he said.

The first of the Women's League exhibition matches kicked off at the Pindi Stadium in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

The second and third women's matches would be played on March 10 and 11.

Squads: Amazons - Bismah Maroof (captain), Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Areesha Noor, Danni Wyatt (England), Eyman Fatima, Fatima Khan, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Gull Feroza, Kainat Imtiaz, Laura Delany (Ireland), Maia Bouchier (England), Nashra Sundhu, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Nawaz, Tammy Beaumont (England) and Tess Flintoff (Australia).

Super Women - Nida Dar (captain) Aimen Anwar, Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka), Iram Javed, Jahanara Alam (Bangladesh), Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa), Lauren Winfield-Hill (England), Lea Tahuhu (New Zealand), Muneeba Ali, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Syeda Masooma Zahra, Tuba Hassan and Umm-e-Hani.

