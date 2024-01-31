Man Utd boss Ten Hag adamant Rashford 'case closed'

Open Menu

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 31, 2024 | 11:24 PM

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag insisted Wednesday he had dealt with Marcus Rashford's absence from the FA Cup tie against Newport and it was now a matter of "case closed"

Ten Hag claimed Rashford was absent from United's 4-2 fourth-round win in south Wales on Sunday by saying he was ill on Friday.

But reports over the weekend suggested the England forward had spent Thursday evening at a Belfast nightclub before missing training with United the next day.

"He reported ill," Ten Hag said after United blew a two-goal lead before surviving their trip to fourth-tier Newport. "The rest is an internal matter. I deal with it, we will deal with it."

Rashford, 26, has scored just four goals so far this season, with his off-field conduct leading to fresh criticism.

Ten Hag branded Rashford's decision to go to a nightclub party after October's 3-0 derby defeat by Manchester City "unacceptable" .

The Dutch boss said there was a "no good culture" when he arrived at United and he has encountered disciplinary issues during his Old Trafford tenure.

United winger Jadon Sancho returned to Borussia Dortmund on loan earlier this month after falling out with Ten Hag.

Rashford was also dropped for a Premier League match against Wolves last season after turning up late to a team meeting when he overslept.

But he came off the bench to score the lone goal in a 1-0 win at Molineux.

Ten Hag, speaking ahead of Thursday's match against Wolves, said of Rashford's recent conduct: "He has taken responsibility and for the rest it's an internal matter -- case closed".

Pressed on the issue, Ten Hag repeated "case closed".

But, speaking in more general terms, he added: "In football you need discipline and that is on the pitch but also off the pitch because also there is a line between.

"Every player knows this, every professional knows this, what is required."

United travel to Wolves looking for their first Premier League win since the 3-2 comeback success against Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

"So, the last two Premier League games, he's got two goals, two assists," Ten Hag said of Rashford.

"You see there is a developing a strong bond between Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford. We want to continue that process."

United goalkeeper Andre Onana is set to return to the starting line-up at Wolves following Cameroon's exit from the Africa Cup of Nations.

