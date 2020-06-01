UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Utd Extend Ighalo's Loan Deal Until January 2021

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 06:51 PM

Man Utd extend Ighalo's loan deal until January 2021

Manchester United extended Odion Ighalo's loan spell until January 2021 on Monday to ensure the Nigerian striker will be able to finish the 2019/20 season with the Premier League club

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Manchester United extended Odion Ighalo's loan spell until January 2021 on Monday to ensure the Nigerian striker will be able to finish the 2019/20 season with the Premier League club.

Ighalo's initial loan deal from Shanghai Shenhua expired at the end of May, but the 30-year-old has been rewarded for an impressive return of four goals in eight appearances for United before football was shut down by the coronavirus pandemic in March.

"Manchester United have reached agreement with Shanghai Greenland Shenhua to extend the loan deal for Odion Ighalo," United said in a statement.

"He will now remain with the Reds until 31 January 2021, enabling him to build on an impressive start to life with the club he supported as a boy.

" Ighalo could prove an important addition to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad ahead of a packed schedule once games get back under way later this month.

The Premier League is due to return on June 17 and United could face up to 12 matches in little over a month should they also progress in the FA Cup.

Solskjaer's men are also due to resume their Europa League campaign in August.

"They (Shanghai) have been great towards us, allowing him to play for his dream club," said Solskjaer last week.

"It's been a dream for him and hopefully he can finish what he started and win a trophy with us."

Related Topics

Football Loan Shanghai Progress Manchester United January March May June August From Agreement Premier League Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US dollar goes Rs.0.70 high against rupee

24 minutes ago

Driving license issuance process starts, says DPO

5 minutes ago

Police raided a wedding ceremony, arrested violato ..

5 minutes ago

Tanzania reopens universities despite virus concer ..

5 minutes ago

KIZAD opens largest rest, refuelling facility in r ..

25 minutes ago

WHO Backs Full Coronavirus Lockdown in Iraq After ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.