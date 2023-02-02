UrduPoint.com

Man Utd Finish Off Forest To Cruise Into League Cup Final

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 02, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Man Utd finish off Forest to cruise into League Cup final

Manchester, United Kingdom, Feb 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said winning trophies is the standard that should be demanded at Old Trafford after beating Nottingham Forest 2-0 on Wednesday and 5-0 on aggregate to reach the League Cup final.

Anthony Martial and Fred scored the goals for Ten Hag's men in the final 17 minutes of the semi-final, second leg as United set up a meeting with Newcastle at Wembley on February 26.

Three managers have left the club since United last won a trophy under Jose Mourinho in 2017.

But Ten Hag is now just one game away from ending that drought in his first season in charge.

"I think we have a good squad so we have to demand and control the high standards," said the Dutchman. "You have to bring that every game.

"We are Manchester United. When you are a United player you have to match the standards." The damage was done for the Red Devils in last week's 3-0 win at the City Ground in the first leg as Ten Hag was able to rotate his squad with United still involved in four competitions.

He made six changes from the side that beat Reading 3-1 in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday with Marcus Rashford among those left on the bench.

Wout Weghorst came closest to breaking the deadlock before half-time when the giant Dutch striker's header came back off the post, but the game opened up once Ten Hag made changes on the hour mark.

The former Ajax boss was handed a limited budget in the January transfer window after spending over £200 million ($247 million) in the summer with just the loan signings of Weghorst, Marcel Sabitzer and Jack Butland.

But the return of Jadon Sancho comes at just the right time to bolster United's attacking options.

The England international had been sidelined since October due to a combination of mental and physical issues, but made his return just after the hour mark.

Rashford and Martial were introduced alongside Sancho and made an instant impact.

"We have had to make lots of compromises in the season so far so hopefully now they are all available," added Ten Hag. "If you want to win trophies, you need them all to be available. You saw tonight you can bring a new dynamic off the bench." Martial slotted home after Rashford's initial effort was blocked to open the scoring.

Three minutes later it was 2-0 as this time Rashford teed up Fred for the simplest of finishes into an empty net.

A much tougher test awaits in high-flying Newcastle, but defender Luke Shaw believes United are on the march towards silverware under Ten Hag.

"It's extremely pleasing but there's no point going to a final if we don't win it. It's where we want to be," said the England international.

"We want to get this club back to where it should be which is winning trophies. Newcastle are an extremely good team but it's a big moment for us in where we want to go."

Related Topics

Loan Budget Drought Newcastle Reading Nottingham Old Trafford Manchester United January February March October 2017 Post All From Million

Recent Stories

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 2nd February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 2nd February 2023

1 minute ago
 US Fed raises interest rates by 25 basis point

US Fed raises interest rates by 25 basis point

8 hours ago
 UAE raises base rate by 25 basis points

UAE raises base rate by 25 basis points

8 hours ago
 Dubai hosts Womenâ€™s Heart Disease Conference of ..

Dubai hosts Womenâ€™s Heart Disease Conference of Cardiology on February 3-4

9 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed tours Arab Health 2023

Mansoor bin Mohammed tours Arab Health 2023

9 hours ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi revie ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi reviews patient management system p ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.